26 March 2021

The production version of the 2022 Honda Civic has been sighted again, with images posted on the Civic11Forum showing the 11th-generation model in United States specification. We even get to see the sedan in two colours – Lunar Silver and Platinum White – the former being a hue previously unseen.

As we’ve already deduced before, the final form of the all-new Civic closely matches that of the Civic Prototype revealed last November. The styling is certainly a lot less aggressive compared to the outgoing tenth-gen FC car, with a simpler bumper design that forgoes the prominent faux corner intakes in favour of C-shaped elements, which have fog lamps in production guise.

An arch-like structure helps to frame the wider lower intake, while the upper grille has a body-coloured section to hold the Honda logo. The latter is flanked by sleek headlamps with LED daytime running lights that carry an L-shaped signature.

Hints of the current Accord can be seen along the sides, where you’ll find a notched area at the lower window line near the C-pillars. The sloping roofline of the FC is carried over here and leads into a lip spoiler on the rear boot lid.

On that mention, the boot lid houses part of the new two-piece taillights, which have a more conventional shape compared to the “ketam look” of the FC, and carry the L-shaped lighting signature seen at the front. Again, the rear looks virtually similar to the Civic Prototype, although the dual exhausts on the show car are not present on the production car. A set of five-twin-spoke alloy wheels are present too, something that wasn’t clearly visible with the dark grey car before.

We still don’t have any shots of the production 2022 Civic’s interior, although it will likely mimic the prototype, which sports a wide, horizontal dashboard with a floating screen, stylised air vents and a three-dial climate control panel.

The all-new Civic is expected to go on sale in the US in late spring this year, with bigger markets like China set to follow suit. As for us, it’ll likely be a couple of months before we can get a whiff of the redesigned C-segment sedan. Looking forward to it?

