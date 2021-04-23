In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 23 April 2021 3:12 pm / 0 comments

Theon Design, a UK-based firm that specialises in reimagining the 964 Porsche 911, has revealed its latest bespoke commission. This HK002 is only the company’s third project since it was founded in 2016, and the car is the second model destined for Hong Kong, hence HK002.

The man behind the company is Adam Hawley, a diehard Porsche obsessive and car designer who used to work with BMW, JLR, Lexus and Lotus. Hawley also had a hand in designing the Airbus A380.

All Theon Design bespoke commissions go through the same meticulous rebuild process. First, a customer will ship his or her Porsche 964 to Hawley, before being completely stripped down to bare metal. Then, each component is digitised and 3D-modelled in order to meet the tightest tolerances.

The digital scans would then be used to create moulds for the bespoke body, and the contours later perfected via the age-old process of hand-beating. The HK002’s body is predominantly steel, but parts like the bumpers and spoiler were made from carbon-fibre, courtesy of an F1-supplier. Customers can specify a body made completely from carbon-fibre, if they so fancy.

The machined billet aluminium side mirrors are electrically adjustable, and its construction was inspired by the 2018 Porsche 991 Speedster concept. “Our philosophy is that every detail matters,” Hawley said. “And that goes for beneath the skin, too. An owner may not see 90% of the car, but the same level of attention to detail goes right the way through, regardless. We treat every single component as an ‘A-surface’.”

Inside, customers can also go to town with personalisation. The HK002 gets Recaro front seats wrapped with semi-aniline green leather with a Spinneybeck weave and yellow contrast stitching. There’s also carbon-fibre components, some wrapped in leather (like the centre console) while others are left exposed. Gorgeous.

Nardi, a famous classic steering wheel and parts maker, custom-stitched the wheel to match the rest of the interior. Even the ‘frunk’ is finished to the same level of detail as the cabin, featuring exposed carbon side pods and a leather-wrapped carbon-fibre fuel tank cover. A strut brace taken from the 964 RS is featured here as well, and is wrapped in woven leather.

Other modern appointments include a hidden reverse camera display, which flips down when the reverse gear is engaged. The stereo unit is also hidden for a cleaner look, and a magnetic wireless charger is mounted behind the dashboard.

The 964’s original air-conditioning and power steering system have been replaced with more modern, power-efficient units. They are also positioned lower than the factory placement, which helps create a near ideal 50:50 weight distribution. All in, the HK002 tips the scale at just 1,248 kg.

In terms of engine options, Theon Design offers a selection of powertrain, ranging from 3.6 litre to 4.0 litre Boxer engines. These are either naturally aspirated or turbocharged, but in the case of the HK002, a 3.8 litre flat-six was the weapon of choice.

The air-cooled NA unit has been upgraded with independent throttle bodies, flowed and ported heads, a lightened and balanced bottom end, Mahle barrels and pistons, Carrillo rods and custom profile camshafts.

It outputs 376 PS and 407 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the rear wheels through a fully rebuilt G50 six-speed manual gearbox lifted from the 993. The HK002 sits lower as well, thanks to KW Variant 3 dampers taken from the 964 RS.

So, if you own a 964 Porsche 911 and want it to be a little bit more modern, consider contacting Theon Design. Prices for a bespoke commission start from £300,000 (RM1.7 million; minus the cost of the actual car, of course), and each car is totally unique, built in close collaboration with the customer. The rebuild process takes about 18 months to complete. So, what do you think?



