By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 April 2021 10:42 am

Getting its official launch in Malaysia is the 2021 GPX Demon GR200R, priced at RM11,388. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and the Demon GR200R – which is made in Thailand – will be available at official GPX Malaysia dealers in May.

As as replacement for the GPX Demon 150GR, the Demon GR200R is a full-size sports bike in the quarter-litre class and joins the other 200 cc offering from the GPX catalogue, the retro-styled Gentleman 200. Power comes from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 198 cc engine, wrapped in a trellis frame, producing 19 hp and 17.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

While the Demon 150GR drew attention because of its “Baby Panigale” styling, the GR200R resembles the Yamaha YZF-R1 superbike, down to the twin LED headlights located on either side of the fairing. LED DRLs are found on the top half of the front cowl and LED lighting is used throughout.

A six-speed gearbox and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel with suspension using non-adjustable upside-forks in front and preload-adjustable YSS monoshock at the back. Single hydraulic discs stop the Demon GR200R’s 17-wheels front and back with the front disc coming with a two-piston calliper while ABS is omitted.

Weight for the Demon GR200R is claimed to be 155 kg and the fuel tank holds 11-litres of fuel, with a full colour LCD instrument panel found inside the cockpit. Seat height is set at 815 mm and there are three colour options available – Red Fire, Matte Grey and Black Space.