28 April 2021

The latest Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is one of several models revealed by the German carmaker at this year’s Auto Shanghai, along with the EQA, EQB, EQS, CLS facelift and C-Class L sedan. The luxury limousine is being offered in a sole S 480 4Matic variant, which is powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine also used in the regular S 450 4Matic.

Offering a downsized engine instead of an eight- or 12-cylinder engine is meant to make the model more affordable, as there are steep taxes on cars with large-displacement engines in China. Other models that have received a similar treatment include the CLS and G-Class.

In S 480 guise, the mill outputs 367 PS (362 hp) at 6,100 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. Paired with a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive, the limo takes 5.8 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and will hit a top speed of 250 km/h. The setup also includes a 48-volt mild hybrid EQ Boost system, which provides assistance of up to 22 PS (21 hp) and 250 Nm when required.

The Maybach S-Class is also offered as the S 580 Matic and S 680 4Matic in other markets, with the latter featuring a 4.0 litre biturbo V8 making 489 PS (483 hp) and 700 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the S 680 sports a 6.0 litre biturbo V12 with 630 PS (621 hp) and 1,000 Nm.

Following official figures, the Maybach S-Class measures 5,470 mm, making it 150 mm longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class available there. The added bodywork caters to rear passengers, who will get to enjoy individual seats in the cabin, surrounded by plenty of luxury features.

These include electric powered doors and sunshades; a panoramic glass sunroof; plush upholstery and pillows; a 15-speaker Burmester sound system; the full Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system that includes rear-seat entertainment; a 64-colour ambient lighting system; and premium trim materials.

The starting price for the Maybach S 480 4Matic in China is 1.468 million yuan (RM928,462), and that’s before options like active rear steering, adaptive rear lighting and the rear seat comfort package are specified. By comparison, the regular S-Class starts from 899,800 yuan (RM569,051) for the base S 400 L Business variant that uses a detuned 3.0 litre V6 making 313 PS (308 hp) and 450 Nm.