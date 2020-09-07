In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 7 September 2020 5:08 pm / 1 comment

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a G 350 variant of the G-Class in China, which is meant to lessen the impact of the country’s tax system on cars with large engines, as Autohome reports. As such, the G 350 is powered by a more modest M264 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which is also used for the C-Class and GLC.

On paper, the mill is rated 258 PS (255 hp) at 5,800 rpm and 370 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 4,000 rpm, with drive sent through a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Performance-wise, the entry-level Gelandewagen takes 8.1 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h and will hit a top speed of 190 km/h.

By comparison, the G 500 (also known as the G 550 in the United States and certain markets) features a M176 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 that pushes out 421 PS (416 hp) and 610 Nm. There’s also the AMG version with a M177 engine that makes 585 PS and 850 Nm, which is also offered in China at 2.2288 million yuan (RM1.355 million).

With the smaller and less powerful engine, the G 350 is obviously cheaper than the G 500 in China. According to the carmaker’s Chinese site, the G 350 goes for 1,429,800 yuan (RM868,537), while the G 500 starts from 1.628 million yuan (RM988,934). As such, it is a more affordable option for customers there who want a G-Class and save 198,200 yuan (RM120,489) in the process.

For the lower entry price, the G 350 comes 19-inch wheels, dual 12.3-inch displays, triple-zone Thermotronic climate control, powered and heated front seats, an ambient lighting system, Agility Control suspension, Dynamic Select, a Burmester sound system, Pre-Safe and active lane keeping assist.