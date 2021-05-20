In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 20 May 2021 3:10 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen has unveiled the Taos Basecamp concept, an adventure accessories showcase based on the Taos compact SUV which made its debut in the United States last October. This was inspired by the positive response received by the 2019 Atlas Basecamp Concept that was shown at the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in November 2019, says Volkswagen.

Conceptualised by the Volkswagen Design Team in Oxnard, California, the one-off Taos Basecamp Concept takes on the off-road vehicle design direction with large fender flares, all-terrain wheels and tyres, plus off-roading accessories along with a new colour scheme.

The exterior is painted in Waimea Blue, and is complemented by gloss black trim with a matte black bonnet and roof. These are also joined by orange accents in the Basecamp badges, side mirror covers and side decals.

Modifications to the Taos include lifted suspension courtesy of springs by H&R, a set of customised fifteen52 Traverse MX wheels shod in Falken Wildpea A/T tyres measuring 225/65R17, and a custom Thule Canyon XT roof basket with integrated LED lights from Baja Designs. Inside, a customised cargo divider from Polytec Group enables storage of adventure sports accessories such as ropes and carabiners.

Some of these elements will be part of a future Taos Basecamp production styling package, says Volkswagen. These include the more aggressive front and rear fender flares with integrated splashguards, lower door skid plates, and the unique Basecamp badge on the front grille.

Positioned below the Tiguan, the standard Taos measures 4,465 mm long, 1,841 mm wide and 1,636 mm tall with a 2,690 mm wheelbase, or 236 mm shorter overall and 97 mm shorter of wheelbase than the seven-seater Tiguan. Inside, the Taos accommodates 796 litres of luggage space, or 1,877 litres with its second-row seats folded.

In terms of powertrain, the Taos deploys the EA211 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 158 hp and 249 Nm of torque; transmission is either an eight-speed automatic for the front-wheel-drive version, or a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox when specified with 4Motion all-wheel-drive.

