Ford and South Korea’s SK Innovation announced last week that they have signed an MoU to create a joint venture to produce approximately 60 GWh annually in traction battery cells and array modules. The plan for the JV – to be called BlueOvalSK – is to start production mid-decade, with potential to expand.
“Through the JV, Ford and SKI will jointly develop and industrialise battery cells at scale that are tailored to deliver optimum performance and value for our Ford and Lincoln customers. SKI is an important partner in helping deliver batteries with better range and value for our fully electric vehicles by mid-decade,” said Lisa Drake, Ford’s North America COO.
Ford’s global EV plan calls for at least 240 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery cell capacity by 2030 – roughly 10 plants’ worth of capacity. Approximately 140 GWh will be required in North America, with the balance dedicated to other key regions, including Europe and China.
Headquartered in Seoul, SK Innovation is an energy conglomerate that pioneered the development of mid- to large-size EV batteries since 1991 and has expanded its battery operations globally since 2010. SK already operates a battery plant in the US serving two OEMs, and is expanding its production capacity in the EU and China. The company plans to be one of the world’s top three EV battery suppliers by 2025 with over 125 GWh in production capacity.
SK Innovation specialises in the development and commercialisation of high-nickel NCM battery technology. The company came up with the world’s first NCM-811 battery in 2016 and is developing the world’s first Nickel 9 battery that will be mass produced in the US, powering the just-unveiled Ford F-150 Lightning.
Ford is diving deep into EVs. The Blue Oval this year announced its commitment to invest at least US$22 billion (RM91 billion) through 2025 to deliver connected, all-electric vehicles, building on its areas of strength, starting with EV versions of its iconic and most popular nameplates – including the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and F-150 Lightning.
To support its longer-term battery plans, Ford is investing in battery R&D. Last month, the Detroit carmaker announced a new global battery centre of excellence – named Ford Ion Park – to accelerate its battery and battery cell tech R&D – including future battery manufacturing.
Earlier this month, Ford announced increased investment in Solid Power, an industry-leading producer of all-solid-state batteries for EVs. Initially investing in Solid Power in 2019, Ford is making an additional equity investment to help accelerate further development of solid-state battery tech, contributing to a US$130 million (RM538 million) Series B investment round in which BMW becomes an equal equity owner with the American carmaker.
Solid-state batteries are showing great promise. They don’t use the liquid electrolyte found in conventional lithium-ion batteries, can be lighter, with greater energy density and provide more range and lower cost. They also can be made on today’s lithium-ion battery lines, allowing Ford to reuse about 70% of its capital investment in lithium-ion manufacturing lines.
GALLERY: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, Lariat, XLT. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution. Max towing on XLT and LARIAT models with available extended-range battery and Max Trailer Tow Pkg. Not shown. Platinum shown. Max towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories and number of passengers.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. Preproduction screens shown and are subject to change.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. See owner’s manual for important operating instructions.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
On the road, customers have seamless access to North America’s largest public charging network through FordPass, with more than 63,000 charging plugs and growing across the U.S. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
On a 150-kilowatt DC fast charger, extended-range F-150 Lightning is targeted to get up to 54 miles of range in 10 minutes and charge from 15-80 percent in about 41 minutes. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. FordPass App, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply.
F-150 Lightning takes the guesswork out of when and where to re-charge with FordPass Power My Trip, which identifies charging routes before even starting your journey. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
Proven Built Ford Tough F-Series durability and capability meets the largest public charging network in North America. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
On a 150-kilowatt DC fast charger, extended-range F-150 Lightning is targeted to get up to 54 miles of range in 10 minutes and charge from 15-80 percent in about 41 minutes. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
Cloud-connected navigation on SYNC 4 also identifies public charging locations and prompts owners to charge at convenient points on each drive. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
In the truck, Intelligent Range accurately calculates range while factoring in weather, traffic, payload, towing weights and more. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning is drives on loose gravel to test for potential stone pecking damage to underbody components. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning drives through a river crossing to test the truck’s ability to drive over different types of terrain. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear. Try to avoid water higher than the bottom of the hubs and proceed slowly. Refer to your owner’s manual for detailed information regarding driving through water.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning is tested driving through a grassy moguls off-road course. F-150 Lightning Built Ford Tough durability captions.Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning’s suspension is tested on a variety of uneven, off-road surfaces. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear. Try to avoid water higher than the bottom of the hubs and proceed slowly. Refer to your owner’s manual for detailed information regarding driving through water.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning undergoes trailer tow testing up a dynamic hill route to test maximum towing capability on a variety of grades. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Refer to your owner’s manual for detailed information regarding hill climbing.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning undergoes trailer tow testing up a dynamic hill route to test maximum towing capability on a variety of grades. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Refer to your owner’s manual for detailed information regarding hill climbing.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning is tested driving through static flood conditions. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear. Try to avoid water higher than the bottom of the hubs and proceed slowly. Refer to your owner’s manual for detailed information regarding driving through water.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning undergoes salt and mud bath wash to test long-term exposure of salt and mud on the truck’s military-grade aluminum alloy body. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear. Try to avoid water higher than the bottom of the hubs and proceed slowly. Refer to your owner’s manual for detailed information regarding driving through water.
The famous Silver Creek durability course combines two extremely rough roads. One section of the route has 15 distinct types of chuckholes, while the other is made from broken pieces of concrete. Test drivers beg off this route after one pass because the pounding and speed is so intense. Imagine hitting a crater-sized pothole every five feet for miles – going 20 mph. With this road surface, 500 miles is equal to 20,000 miles on the country’s roughest roads. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course.
The famous Silver Creek durability course combines two extremely rough roads. One section of the route has 15 distinct types of chuckholes, while the other is made from broken pieces of concrete. Test drivers beg off this route after one pass because the pounding and speed is so intense. Imagine hitting a crater-sized pothole every five feet for miles – going 20 mph. With this road surface, 500 miles is equal to 20,000 miles on the country’s roughest roads. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course.
The famous Silver Creek durability course combines two extremely rough roads. One section of the route has 15 distinct types of chuckholes, while the other is made from broken pieces of concrete. Test drivers beg off this route after one pass because the pounding and speed is so intense. Imagine hitting a crater-sized pothole every five feet for miles – going 20 mph. With this road surface, 500 miles is equal to 20,000 miles on the country’s roughest roads. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning is tested on a variety of off-road surfaces, this one called Traverse City Loop. 18 Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning is tested on a variety of off-road surfaces, this one called Traverse City Loop. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning is tested on a variety of off-road surfaces, this one called Traverse City Loop. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear.
Power Hop Hill was created to replicate a steep, off-road dirt trail in the Hualapai Mountains of northwest Arizona. The severe 11 percent grade – steeper than the final section of most ski jump ramps – stresses engine and transmission components when the wheels lose contact and then return to the surface. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning undergoes salt and mud bath wash to test long-term exposure of salt and mud on the truck’s military-grade aluminum alloy body. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course.
Front view Ford F-150 Lightning glamour sketch by senior exterior designer, Josh Henry
Rear view Ford F-150 Lightning glamour sketch by senior exterior designer, Josh Henry
Front view Ford F-150 Lightning glamour sketch by senior exterior designer, Josh Henry
Front face Ford F-150 Lightning ideation sketch by exterior designer, Raleigh Haire
Rear view F-150 Lightning ideation sketch by exterior designer, Raleigh Haire
Ford F-150 Lightning frunk sketch by senior exterior designer, Elvir Mesalic
Ford F-150 Lightning headlamp sketch by senior exterior designer, Josh Henry
Ford F-150 Lightning interior lifestyle sketch by interior designer, Anthony Spadaro
Side view sketch of Ford F-150 Lightning taillamp