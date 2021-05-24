In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 24 May 2021 2:55 pm / 0 comments

High performance BMWs, and M models in particular have been regarded for their rear-wheel-driven handling characteristics, often with playful oversteer as a result.

The latest G80 M3 and G82 M4 are zealous upholders of the tradition, as it would appear from this video, which feature siblings with a penchant for sideways action Elias and Johannes Hountondji, otherwise known as the Red Bull Driftbrothers sampling the M duo at the Hockenheimring in Germany.

As you might expect, competitive drift drivers at the controls of a sedan and a coupe powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six cylinder petrol engine makes for plenty of slip angle and copious amounts of tyre smoke.

In this particular pairing, the M4 Coupe produces 510 PS and 650 Nm of torque in this Competition guise, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the same engine makes 480 PS and 550 Nm in the M3 Sedan that is in standard trim and paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Both Elias and Johannes came away impressed with the capabilities of the stock-standard road cars, especially in comparison with the purpose-built drift cars the duo are accustomed to using for these exercises. Of particular note was the M Drift Analyser in each car, which display parameters similar to those judged in drift competitions – speed, drift angle and length of drift.

Also impressive was the range of freedom allowed by the cars’ traction control systems, which can also act as a learning tool for those beginning to explore drifting in their M3 or M4, said Johannes.

Check out the video below to see the G80 M3 and the G82 M4 Competition demonstrating some sideways action.

GALLERY: G80 BMW M3 Competition Sedan in Frozen Portimao Blue metallic

GALLERY: G80 BMW M3 Competition Sedan in Isle of Man Green

GALLERY: G82 BMW M4 Competition Coupé in Portimao Blue

GALLERY: G82 BMW M4 Competition Coupé in Sao Paolo Yellow