1 June 2021

Porsche is considering the viability of an all electric model to sit below the Taycan (above)

Porsche is building a business case for an all-new model line that will be based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture for fully electric vehicles, Autocar reports.

This would give the German manufacturer a rival to the likes of the BMW i4 and the Tesla Model 3 in the form of a fastback-bodied sister model to site below the Taycan and related to the forthcoming Audi A4 e-tron, the magazine reported.

Rumours suggest it may be called the Cajun, a name that was first trademarked by Porsche as early as 2011, Autocar wrote. Given its intended platform, this has been earmarked to share key components such as driveline and batteries with the next-generation, fully electric Macan.

The PPE platform will underpin the Macan EV (pictured), which will also be joined by an internal combustion version

The forthcoming fastback PPE Porsche model is also expected to be built at Porsche’s plant in Leipzig, Germany. “The modular nature of the PPE platform will allow us to extend our electric car line-up with a range of different models. It is engineered for standard [as well as] high ground clearance,” an engineer told Autocar, adding that a second, sedan bodystyle for this model is also likely.

Porsche and Audi have prior form in collaborating on electric models, having developed the Taycan and the e-tron GT on the same platform, and are currently co-developing the Macan EV and the Q6 e-tron. Prior, co-developed internal combustion models include the Macan and the older Q5, as well as hybrid versions of the Cayenne and the Q7.

The German manufacturer has yet to decide if the five-door fastback EV model will be produced, Autocar notes, though sources have told the magazine that Porsche is building “sufficient capacity” to make this a seventh model line in its product range through a 600 million euro (RM3.02 billion) upgrade to its Leipzig production facility, which will enable the establishment of a 75,000 sq m body shop.

Models currently produced at the Leipzig manufacturing plant include the Macan, Panamera and the Panamera Sport Turismo; the Leipzig plant also houses a 7 MW charging facility.