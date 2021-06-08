In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 8 June 2021 4:10 pm / 1 comment

Nissan has confirmed that it will stop production of the current D23 Navara in Europe when its Barcelona plant winds down at the end of this year. “Production of the current-generation Nissan Navara for European markets will end when our Barcelona plant closes in December 2021,” Nissan said in an emailed statement to the press.

The automaker will also not replace the pick-up truck with the latest facelifted model, effectively ending sales of the Navara in Europe. According to Automotive News, Nissan said the decision was due to the shrinking market for pick-ups despite analysts predicting otherwise. “This reflects the declining pick-up segment in Europe and the switch many consumers are taking from pick-ups to our range of modern and efficient vans,” the statement adds.

Apparently, Nissan had the option to import the Navara from its Thailand plant, which supplies the pick-up to various export markets including Australia. The Navara has been on sale in Europe for about 16 years, following the second-generation model’s debut back in 2005.

The D23 model was launched in 2014 and has been periodically updated over the years. Despite Nissan’s efforts to position it as a more lifestyle-oriented vehicle, sales in Europe remained sluggish, ultimately leading to its demise. Toyota and Ford are the only automakers in Europe that are moving pick-up trucks in any significant volume. Ford’s tie-up with Volkswagen could also spell the return of the Amarok, soon.