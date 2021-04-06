In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 6 April 2021 11:39 am / 0 comments

A couple of weeks ago, Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) previewed the facelifted Nissan Navara in the new range-topping Pro-4X trim, with a launch set for next week. Now, we have the refreshed pick-up truck in that exact variant (and in this eye-catching Burning Red paint, the other new colour besides Stealth Grey) to give you a closer look in this in-depth gallery.

As you can see, the Navara looks almost completely different from before, despite much of it remaining the same. The exterior makeover starts from the front, where the truck adopts the massive “interlock” grille from the full-size Titan. This consists of three bars of mesh partially surrounded by a chrome frame, with the Navara name picked out in block letters at the top.

The grille is flanked by new cube-like quad-projector LED headlights (with diodes for low and high beam) and C-shaped daytime running lights. The front bumper also now features a cross-shaped design, incorporating vertical fog light housings and a large skid plate with prominent tow hook covers.

The bonnet has been made taller and comes with a centre bulge, matching the rear bed which is also taller with the facelift. New side step finishers are claimed to improve aerodynamic performance, reducing wind noise and fuel consumption.

At the rear, you’ll find LED tail lights that also feature the headlights’ C-shaped graphic, as well as a revamped tailgate design with the Navara script. The beefier rear bumper comes with built-in steps to make reaching into the bed easier.

Seen here on the Pro-4X are a host of aesthetic upgrades, including wheel arch extensions and blacked-out badging, grille, door handles, wing mirrors, roof rails and side steps. The wheels are an inch smaller than on the previous top VL trim, measuring 17 inches in diameter, but they’re finished in black and come with all-terrain tyres. You’ll also find orange-red accents on the Nissan badge, tow hook covers and wheel arch trims.

In the bed, the Pro-4X is fitted with the new Utili-Track cargo system, consisting of forged aluminium cleats that can slide for and aft along channels on the sides, giving users flexibility when tying down items. A Tailgate Assist function also reduces the effort required to open and close the tailgate.

Fewer changes can be found on the inside, the most obvious of which is the new three-spoke steering wheel first seen on the latest Serena. Behind it is a seven-inch multi-info display flanked by two analogue dials, while the infotainment system is now an OEM unit with an eight-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity – just like on the facelifted X-Trail.

Elsewhere, there are now two USB ports underneath the armrest (including one USB Type-C socket), plus another one at the rear. Speaking of which, the rear seats have been redesigned with a more supportive base and a curved backrest for a more comfortable seating position. Further improvements include additional sound deadening and an acoustic front windscreen and front side windows.

The aforementioned items are for the Pro-4X, which also gets unique embroidered leather upholstery, branded floor mats and a black-and-red Nissan steering wheel badge. Other bits of kit include keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a 360-degree camera system with Intelligent Moving Object Detection and a new off-road mode and six speakers.

Safety-wise, the Pro-4X introduces autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and automatic high beam to the Navara lineup, joining the usual six airbags (no more driver’s knee airbag) and stability control. As yet, it is unclear if these driver assistance systems will be offered to the rest of the range.

Unfortunately, Malaysia misses out on the latest YS23 2.3 litre turbodiesel that is now being sold in Thailand, instead soldiering on with the existing YD25 2.5 litre engine first seen on the previous-generation D40. This is despite Euro 5 diesel now being offered across the country as the new default fuel starting this month (the 2.3 litre mill requires Euro 4 and above).

At the preview event, we were told that ETCM had to finalise the specifications for the facelifted Navara as early as 2018, during which there was still much uncertainty regarding the fuel’s introduction. That’s why we’re sticking with the old mill, which produces the same power and torque figures as the YS23 – 190 PS at 3,600 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. Expect lesser models to continue to feature a detuned version with 163 PS and 403 Nm. The existing seven-speed automatic gearbox is fitted to the Pro-4X.

A few changes can be found under the skin as well. The steering has been retuned and is now quicker and requires less effort to turn at lower speeds, while the revised multilink rear suspension features new dual-rate coil springs that reduce body toss motion regardless of load, improving stability, ride comfort and handling. A side benefit of the uprated suspension is an increased payload of 1.1 tonnes.

Other new features include an electronic locking rear differential and Trailer Sway Assist – the latter uses the brakes to keep the truck in control if the trailer being towed starts to sway. A new electronic locking rear differential, which replaces the old mechanical unit, rounds off the changes.

The facelifted Nissan Navara will be launched on April 16, during which the order books will be opened and the full specifications for the entire lineup will be revealed. What do you think – do you like the aggressive new looks of the Navara, and are you a fan of the Pro-4X trim? Sound off in the comments after the jump.