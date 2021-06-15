In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 15 June 2021 5:56 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has once again teased the Kona N Line on its Facebook page, indicating that a local launch is not too far away. The company first teased the sporty B-segment crossover last month, during the virtual launch of the facelifted Kona.

The new range topper will be dressed in a more aggressive suit, featuring a unique front fascia with larger intakes, a silver front splitter, some fins, as well as triple fake inlets above the grille. There’s the customary N badging around the car, and there’s also model-specific side skirts, large integrated rear diffuser, dual exhaust exits, and turbine-style 18-inch wheels.

Inside, it will get red seat stitching, metal foot pedals, an upright gearknob with red striping and N logos on the steering wheel, gearknob and seats. Black cloth, leather and suede upholstery options are available, although it’s still unclear which one we’ll get.

What’s also uncertain is the powertrain offering, though we can expect the N Line to get the Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi petrol engine that makes 198 PS at 6,000 rpm and 265 Nm of torque that peaks from 1,800 to 4,500 rpm. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is the sole gearbox option, sending drive to the front wheels and would propel it from standstill to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds.

In terms of pricing, the N Line is likely command a slight premium over the standard models. It should also be more expensive than the previous 1.6 Turbo variant which retailed at RM151,888. Expect the car to come with some additional kit to justify the higher price. Anyone excited for this?