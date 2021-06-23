In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 23 June 2021 10:15 am / 0 comments

It’s only been a few days since Toyota released an official photo of the third-generation Toyota Tundra, albeit forced to due to leaks floating around the internet, and the Japanese carmaker is now following up with a new teaser of the pick-up truck’s interior.

We only get to see the top portion of the model’s dashboard, which sports a widescreen infotainment system that is much larger in size compared to the one used in the outgoing model. This system is likely standard on higher trim levels like the TRD Pro shown previously, and the company looks to be teasing the cabin of that model based on the red 12 o’clock stripe on the steering wheel.

Meanwhile, the display clearly shows support for Apple CarPlay, while other details include prominent grab handles, pillar-mounted JBL speakers, sun visors and a rear-view mirror. Toyota isn’t willing to provide more information beyond what we can see here for now.

Less of a mystery is the exterior, which features a massive hexagonal-shaped grille flanked by T-shaped headlamps, with vertical air intakes under them. The tall bonnet with black TRD Pro trimmings is also seen from the inside, while other cues include bold wheel arches, a wraparound windscreen and C-shaped taillights that conform with the contours of the bed.

Reports indicate the Tundra will get the same engines used by the latest Land Cruiser, including a 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 (also found in the Lexus LS) that makes 415 PS and 650 Nm of torque, along with a 3.3 litre turbodiesel with 309 PS and 700 Nm. A 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system come standard on the SUV for both engines.