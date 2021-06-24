In Cars, Geely, International News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 24 June 2021 10:03 am / 0 comments

Automotive electronics provider Visteon has jointly developed an “intelligent cockpit solution” with ECarX and Qualcomm for the Geely Xingyue L, which made its debut earlier this year at the Auto Shanghai 2021.

The collaboration between the three companies have “created an innovative technology solution that enables global automakers to deliver a more connected, enjoyable and safer driving experience,” said Visteon president and CEO Sachin Lawande in a statement.

The Visteon SmartCore cockpit domain controller integrates with the third generation of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform into the ECarX intelligent cockpit system supports various in-car human-machine interface functions, in order to provide a range of personalised information and services.

In the Geely Xingyue L, these offer functions such as artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice assistance, an intelligent control monitor plus driving information for drivers and entertainment options for passengers, said Visteon. The infotainment screen in the Xingyue L takes centrestage on the dashboard, spanning one metre in width and which “flows” into the driver’s instrument panel.

Earlier this year in March, Volvo announced its plans to set up a joint venture with ECarX for developing and commercialising of infotainment system platforms, which has been aimed at continuing and expanding the development of Volvo’s infotainment system based on the Android Automotive operating system that has Google apps and services built in.

EcarX is established in the area of in-car infotainment systems as well, as its Android-based systems are made available in Geeley and Lynk & Co models. The tech firm’s GKUI system is one of its products that is used in models such as the Boyue Pro, Proton X70 and X50.

Separately, ECarX also entered into another joint venture with Proton and Altel Communications in June 2019 to form ACO Tech in September 2019, which was formed to develop car connectivity technology and products for markets in Malaysia as well as in the greater Asean region.

GALLERY: Geely Xingyue L