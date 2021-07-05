In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 5 July 2021 11:44 am / 1 comment

Lamborghini has announced it will host an event on July 7, where it plans to unveil a new product that could be another version of its V12-powered Aventador. The Italian carmaker isn’t willing to reveal a whole lot for now, merely saying that “it takes time to become timeless.”

Timeless is certainly an apt word to describe the Aventador, as it has received updates and a few special editions over the years to keep it relevant. Keep in mind that the model made its initial debut at the Geneva Motor Show back in 2011, so it’s well over a decade old now.

The teaser image accompanying the announcement depicts two cars with the Aventador’s familiar LED daytime running light design, with other details hidden away in the shadows. Reports suggest that Lamborghini could reveal the final edition of Aventador, which is rumoured to be called the Aventador S Jota.

A prototype of this purported model was captured on video previously, which showed some resemblance to the Aventador SVJ, albeit without the fixed rear wing. The spies claimed the send-off model will use the SVJ’s 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12, but tuned to deliver 10 PS (10 hp) more than the stock 770 PS (759 hp) and 720 Nm. A limited production run of 700 units was also mentioned.

When Lamborghini revealed its electrification roadmap in May, the company confirmed that there will be two new V12-powered models joining the line-up this year. Seeing how there are two cars in the teaser, we could welcome both later this week. Moving forward, the Aventador’s replacement will reportedly keep the NA V12, albeit with some form of electrification to make it viable in today’s world of stringent emission standards.