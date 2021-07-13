In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 13 July 2021 11:11 am / 0 comments

Like it or not, BMW’s double kidney grilles are garnering a lot of attention these days, specifically over how big/ugly they are. While the G05 X5 and G06 X6 have been spared the gaping nostril treatment (for now), a new special edition has given these cars a striking new treatment for their grilles.

The Black Vermillion, as the name suggests, pairs a matte Frozen Black metallic paint job with red grille slats. That’s…an interesting choice for sure (and certainly not one I’d go for), but hey, it still beats the hideous DIY M tricolour slats that are all the rage these days, don’t you think?

On the X6, this in-your-face look is highlighted still further by the Iconic Glow grille illumination. Other standard features on these two models include an M Sport exterior package, extended Shadow Line gloss black trim, matte Orbit Grey 22-inch double-spoke style 742 M alloy wheels and red brake callipers.

Inside, the Black Vermillion cars come as standard with privacy glass, black Alcantara headlining, a special logo on the cupholder cover, Crafted Clarity glass controls and Fineline Black wood trim with criss-crossing aluminium inlays. The cabin is also fully upholstered in BMW Individual Merino Black leather with unique red piping (also found on the rear seats in the case of the X5), while the carpets get red edges.

The larger G07 X7 also gets a new special edition (simply called the BMW X7 edition), thankfully without the contrasting colour details. Instead, the car receives a murdered-out look with Frozen Black paint, extended Shadow Line trim, matte Orbit Grey 22-inch BMW Individual Y-spoke style 758 I alloys and black brake callipers. Privacy glass, black Alcantara headlining and Crafted Clarity glass controls are fitted as standard.

GALLERY: G05 BMW X5, G06 BMW X6 Black Vermillion edition