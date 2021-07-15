In Cars, Chevrolet, International News / By Mick Chan / 15 July 2021 4:44 pm / 0 comments

Chevrolet has released details of the Trail Boss pack for the 2022 Colorado pick-up truck, which received its facelift last June for the 2021 model year.

Available on LT and Z71 trim variants, the Trail Boss pack for the Colorado includes a one-inch suspension levelling kit, skid plates for the truck’s undercarriage front and mid sections, ‘Chevrolet’ bow tie and ‘Colorado’ emblems in black, tow hooks finished in red as well as removal of the front air dam.

In North America, the 2022 Colorado is offered with a range of three engines; a 200 hp 2.5 litre inline-four petrol, a 308 hp 3.6 litre petrol V6, and a 181 hp 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine.

Standard equipment on the 2022 Colorado includes a cargo tray with two-tier loading and 13 tie-down points; a manual locking tailgate is standard while remote power locking is optional; an available trailer package includes a hitch and a seven-pin connector for the trailer; hitch guidance and a G80 differential are also optional.

Inside, the 2022 model year brings heated driver and front passenger seats and steering wheel as standard on the Z71 and ZR2 variants, and are optional on the LT. Standard infotainment is comprised of a seven-inch colour touchscreen on the WT (Work Truck), and an eight-inch version is specified for the LT, Z71 and ZR2 variants.

Satellite navigation is optional, while WiFi is built in (data package sold separately). along with Amazon Alexa. An optional Safety Package for the LT and Z71 includes forward collision alert and lane departure warning. Rear park assist is standard on the Z71, and is also includes in the Trail Boss package on the LT. For now, Chevrolet has yet to disclose pricing for the Trail Boss pack.

