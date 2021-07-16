In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 16 July 2021 1:03 pm / 1 comment

Subaru left out plenty of details when it teased the next-generation WRX last month, but a new report from Japan’s Goo-net claims some performance specifications that we can expect when the model debuts later this year.

This isn’t the first time we’re getting preliminary information about the new WRX, as a previous report also laid out some facts and figures of the performance sedan. However, in both reports, there is a constant, and that is that the car will be powered by a 2.4 litre turbocharged boxer engine.

More specifically, it is the FA24F unit found in the current Ascent, albeit tuned to deliver much more power. The engine in the Ascent provides 264 PS (260 hp) and 376 Nm of torque, but the figure quoted for the new WRX is 300 PS (296 hp).

Subaru Viziv Performance Concept previews the next WRX

This is a little more than what was claimed by Best Car Web previously, while representing a substantial increase over the FA20F 2.0 litre unit used in the current WRX sold in international markets that makes 272 PS (268 hp) and 350 Nm. However, the Japan-spec FA20F is tuned to deliver 300 PS (296 hp) and 400 Nm, so expect higher outputs for the model over there.

The latest report also claims the WRX STI, which has yet to be teased, will come with 350 PS (345 hp), which is less than the 400 PS (395 hp) claimed previously. Comparing to the current WRX STI, international models feature an EJ25 2.5 litre turbo-four with 314 PS (310 hp) and 393 Nm, while the Japan-spec model uses the discontinued EJ20 2.0 litre turbo-four with 308 PS (304 hp) and 422 Nm.

It’s understood that the new WRX and WRX STI will come with all-wheel drive, with a CVT being standard for the former variant. The WRX STI, as before, will come exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. With Subaru going on an electrification journey, the upcoming WRX cars are likely to be the last to be introduced without a hybrid system.

GALLERY: