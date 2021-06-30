In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 30 June 2021 10:27 am / 2 comments

After keeping us waiting for some time, Subaru has finally confirmed that the next-generation WRX will make its debut this year. We don’t have an official reveal date just yet, but we do get a teaser image of the upcoming performance sedan, albeit a shadowy one.

At first glance, the redesigned WRX doesn’t appear to deviate much from the outgoing model, as the roofline looks similar on both models. However, there are notable differences (after brightening the image), including a revised window line that ends at a point rather than a vertical line near the C-pillar.

Meanwhile, the front-end sports what seems to be a larger grille with the Subaru logo placed on a single slat, and the bonnet scoop is now wider than before. Expect wide fenders, a small rear spoiler and quad exhaust tips to be part of the WRX look as well.

Subaru previously previewed the new WRX way back in 2017 during the Tokyo Motor Show, where it unveiled the Viziv Performance Concept. While striking in terms of styling, it’s clear the production version has been watered down by quite a bit, which isn’t surprising with most show cars that make the transition.

Like the Impreza, Forester and Levorg, the WRX will adopt the Subaru Global Platform (SGP) and see some changes to its dimensions. Previous reports claim the new body will measure 4,650 mm long, 1,805 mm wide and 1,450 mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2,670 mm. By comparison, the current WRX is 4,595 mm long, 1,795 mm wide, 1,475 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm.

As for what’s going on under the bonnet, it has been suggested that the FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged flat-four found in the Ascent will be used in the new WRX. Tipped to produce 290 PS and 412 Nm of torque, the figures represent a significant gain over the current WRX’s FA20F 2.0 litre turbo-four that makes 268 PS and 350 Nm. A six-speed manual and CVT are likely pairings for the engine, and Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system will come as standard.

A higher-performance STI version of the WRX is also expected to arrive later on with more aggressive cues like a larger rear wing and a body kit. Reports suggest the WRX STI will also use the FA24F, but tuned to deliver 400 PS and 490 Nm, which is close to the W177 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S that has 421 PS and 500 Nm.

GALLERY: Subaru Viziv Performance Concept

GALLERY: Subaru WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show