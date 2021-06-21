In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 21 June 2021 12:53 pm / 0 comments

Subaru of America has announced pricing and updates for the 2022 Impreza, which will continue to be offered as a sedan and a hatchback. The range consists of four trim levels – Base, Premium, Sport and Limited, although the last option is now available exclusively with the hatchback.

The only styling change is the addition of a new Sapphire Blue Pearl paint finish for all trim levels, with everything else remaining the same as the facelift announced in 2019. Depending the chosen trim, the Impreza’s interior features either black or ivory upholstery, with the Limited getting the most goodies as standard like a six-way powered driver’s seat, automatic climate control, keyless entry and engine start and an eight-inch Starlink infotainment system.

The EyeSight suite is standard for cars equipped with a Lineartronic CVT, and the Limited gets extra systems like reverse automatic braking, blind-spot detection with lane keep assist and rear-cross traffic alert, high beam assist and steering responsive headlights.

Power comes from a 2.0 litre four-cylinder boxer engine that makes 152 hp (154 PS) and 197 Nm of torque, with all-wheel drive being standard as well. A five-speed manual transmission is available for the Base trim level of the sedan, as well as the Base and Sport trims for the hatchback, while Premium and beyond come with a CVT.

Pricing remains unchanged from the previous model year, with the Impreza starting from USD18,795 (RM77,990) for the Base sedan. The most costly of the bunch is the Limited hatchback that retails at USD26,395 (RM109,526), before any options are added in.