19 July 2021

Puspakom has announced that all its branches in Selangor and the MVS (mobile van service) will resume operations today (July 19). This follows the ending of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in 34 mukim in eight districts in the state last Saturday (July 17). Selangor returns to the FMCO, which the government now calls phase one of the national recovery plan.

The vehicle inspection company says that with the reopening in Selangor, all services are provided. As usual, one must have an appointment slot, and this can be purchased online from the Puspakom website. Note that unlike the rest of the outlets, Puspakom Batu Caves will only reopen this Wednesday, July 21.

With start-stop operations due to the changing level of MCO, there’s sure to be a backlog on both Puspakom and JPJ’s end. They know this, and the latter has extended the validity for expiring licenses, number plates and Puspakom tests, including the tukar hak milik process.

Earlier this month, JPJ announced that the Puspakom B5 report (for ownership change) expiring between June 1 to July 31 will be valid till September 30. That’s also the new extended date for B2, PG11A and PG13B reports. Commercial vehicles with scheduled inspection from June 1 to July 31 will be allowed to delay their trip to Puspakom, with exemption from saman.