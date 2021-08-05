In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 5 August 2021 4:52 pm / 0 comments

Earlier today, Proton officially introduced the facelifted 2022 Iriz range, and sitting at the top of the line-up is the new crossover-inspired 1.6 Active CVT. At RM54,000, it is the only variant to get the black plastic cladding, silver skid plates, silver grille surround, and of course the chunky fender extensions with fake rivets.

Netizens were quick to point out that the fender extensions look unusually disproportionate, effectively making the 16-inch wheels look smaller. Now, what if they were given a body-coloured finish instead? Lucky for us, we don’t have to rely on our imaginations, thanks to this set of renderings by Theophilus Chin.

Besides the body-coloured fender extensions and side skirts, other alterations include lowering the suspension, enlarging the same 16-inch dual-tone wheels, and widening the tracks. The side mirror housings are finished in gloss black, and the silver surrounds on the lower intake are painted black as well.

At the back, Theo used the bumper from the Iriz Executive instead, retaining all of its factory look, including the red pinstripe along the bottom. The gloss black roof remains, but the rails have been removed.

So, what do you think? Does this make the Iriz Active look better, or are you happy with the original look? Let us know in the comments, below. You may click here to read our full report on the 2022 Iriz range, or browse CarBase.my to see the full specifications.