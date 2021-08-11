In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 11 August 2021 3:17 pm / 0 comments

Not long now until the next Nissan Fairlady Z, tipped to be called the 400Z for international markets, makes its debut on August 18. To get the Z-car fanbase going, Nissan has released a short teaser video showing brief glimpses of its forthcoming sports car.

Clear to see are the retro touches that hark back to the seminal 240Z, including the circular LED daytime running lights, sloping rear deck and large Z badges on the C-pillars. These are the same cues found on the Z Proto concept, indicating that the production car’s styling will be largely identical to the show car’s.

That much was already evident when images of an undisguised 400Z made their way to the Internet earlier this year. The grey unit shown in those photos exhibited the same massive square front grille, recessed door handles, full-length chrome glasshouse strip, optional black roof and 300ZX-style full-width taillights with pill-shaped lamp units. About the only change was the additional rear spoiler.

We also got a good look at the interior, again very similar to the concept’s, with a three-spoke steering wheel, large infotainment and instrument displays and a row of 240Z-aping gauges in the centre. There was also a stubby automatic gear selector in place of the Z Proto’s manual shifter.

Nissan was rather coy regarding the mechanicals of the Z Proto, saying only that it had a twin-turbocharged V6 and a six-speed manual gearbox. Reports suggest, however, that the mill is the same 3.0 litre VR30DDTT found in the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 Red Sport 400. Those cars make 406 PS and 475 Nm of torque, but in Project CARS 3, the Z Proto was quoted a 450 PS power output.

The game is a relatively realistic simulator, so the numbers suggest that the engine will be fettled for the Z. Also expect the car to be available with a seven-speed automatic gearbox, as found in the Q50 and Q60 Red Sport 400.

GALLERY: Nissan Z Proto