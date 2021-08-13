In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 August 2021 3:05 pm / 0 comments

It appears another adventure scooter in the 150 cc class will be entering the Malaysia market soon, possibly in early 2022. With the domestic sales success of the 2021 Honda ADV150 (RM11,999) earlier this year, followed quickly after by the 2021 WMoto Xtreme 150 (RM9,588) last month, is there room for another contender in this market segment?

Details are obviously few and far between at this point, with paultan.org informed that actual sales model specifications have yet to be finalised. A lot will depend on the current logistics situation facing manufacturers around the world, including the shortage of microchips that is currently affecting the automotive industry due to the pandemic, as well as reports of hikes in shipping rates.

What can be surmised is, based on the Honda ADV150 and the Xtreme, this will be a single-cylinder scooter with adventure type styling, probably with a slightly taller seat height. The windshield is compulsory fitment, of course, and expect to see a monochrome LCD screen inside the dashboard as well as keyless start.

It remains to be seen whether ABS will be fitted for the Malaysian market, though a hydraulic disc brake on the front wheel is certain and possibly the rear wheel as well, along with LED lighting. What do you think? Another candidate for what is shaping up to be a popular niche scooter market here in Malaysia?