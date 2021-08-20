In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Danny Tan / 20 August 2021 11:16 am / 0 comments

Subaru was set to launch the 2022 WRX and Forester Wilderness at this year’s New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), but with rising Covid-19 numbers fuelled by the more contagious Delta variant, the show – which was supposed to open to the public today – was cancelled at the last minute.

So all we get, for now, is another teaser of the Forester Wilderness, but this time in video form. The clip shows all kinds of scenes that you’ll see off the beaten path. “The wild is calling. Answer it,” Subaru urges viewers.

The Forester will be the second model in Subaru USA’s Wilderness range after the Outback Wilderness that surfaced in March. Basically, Wilderness models add on rugged features to make them more capable off-road – functional stuff.

Previous image teasers for the rugged Forester showed Wilderness badging, more prominent wheel cladding and beefier tyres on the SUV. If it follows the sixth-generation Outback’s Wilderness recipe, we can also expect raised suspension (+20 mm on the already tall Outback), new bumpers with better approach and departure angles, model-specific matte black wheels, glare reducing matte sticker on the bonnet and a skid plate, among other things.

See more of the rather cool Outback Wilderness here.

GALLERY: 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness