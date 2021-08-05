In Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 5 August 2021 10:59 am / 0 comments

America had a great summer. Thanks to vaccinations and reopening, people got to live life like the old days, for a bit. But this bugger called Covid is proving to be as resilient as some action heroes – the highly transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus is now the dominant strain in the US, and case numbers are shooting up. Likewise hospitalisation and deaths, as some have refused vaccines.

This development means that planned events have to be cancelled, and one of them is the 2021 New York International Automobile Show (NYIAS), which was supposed to open to the public on August 20 at the Jacob K Javits Convention Center. The 2020 edition was postponed due to the coronavirus.

This is due to the growing incidences of the Covid-19 Delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by New York state and local officials to stop its spread, according to a statement release yesterday by Mark Schienberg, president of the New York Auto Show.

“As custodians of the 121-year-old New York Auto Show, we are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone including attendees, exhibitors, and the thousands of men and women who put the show together. Over the past few weeks, and especially within the last few days, circumstances have changed making it more difficult to create an event at the high standard that we and our clients expect,” Schienberg said.

Another cancelled year is disappointing, more so when things were looking good not too long ago. “At the onset of planning for the August show, we were increasingly excited at the prospect of hosting the event as the number of vaccinations in New York continued to climb and mask-wearing reduced the spread in the city. All signs were positive, and the show was coming together stronger than ever, but today is a different story,” Schienberg lamented.

“The Covid pandemic has challenged our City, the country and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before,” he added.

What now for NYIAS? The Big Apple's car show will return to its regular spring schedule in April 2022