23 August 2021

Adam Norrodin, Liqui Moly Intact SIC Racing Team

Malaysia’s Adam Norrodin, racing under the Liqui Moly Intact SIC (Sepang International Circuit) Racing Team banner, now stands in fifth place in the 2021 FIM CEV riders’ championship after last weekend’s racing in Jerez, Spain. Competing in the FIM CEV Moto2 class, Adam managed a season best of third place last July at the same circuit.

With the 10 points from his fifth place finish, Adam is five steps below the championship leader, Fermin Aldeguer of Boscocuro Talent Team-Ciatti, with 84 points to Aldeguer’s 245. 2021 is Adam’s last season competing in the FIM CEV championship, seen as a stepping stone to the premier Moto2 and Moto3 classes in the MotoGP World Championship.

Syarifuddin Azman “Damok”, Monlau Motorsport SIC Racing

Meanwhile, Adam’s Malaysian’s compatriot Syarifuddin Azman, better known as Damok, did not fare so well, managing 14th in the Moto3 category championship ladder of FIM CEV at the conclusion of the race weekend. Damok won a race in the FIM CEV Moto3 Junior World Championship last June in Catalunya, but has been finding it difficult to repeat his success.

SIC Racing is also expecting more effort from Malaysians Sharul Ezwan Mohd Sharil and Hakim Danish in the European Talent Cup category, who sit at 20th and 31st place in the rider’s standings. There are two race left in the 2021 FIM CEV season, with the next race taking place in September in Misano, Italy before moving to the season ender in Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain come November.