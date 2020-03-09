In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 March 2020 7:15 pm / 0 comments

Opening the 2020 Asian Road Racing Championship season, Sepang International Circuit (SIC) saw Azroy Hakeem Anuar grab his first SuprSports 600 win in Race 1 for Boon Siew Honda since Zaqhwan Zaidi’s last victory for the Malaysian team in 2017 while Adam Norrodin won Race 2. Meanwhile, in the Asian Superbike (ASB1000) category, Yuki Ito of Japan and Markus Reiterberger of Germany won Race 1 and 2 respectively.

Close racing was the order of the day, especially in the Asia Production (AP250) and Underbone (UB150) classes, with neck-to-neck racing and bashing fairings from start to finish. For AP250, rookie rider Mohd Idlan Haqimi Raduan gave Idemitsu Boon Siew Honda Racing Team their first win of the year, pipping Aiki Iyoshi of Motul Manual Tech Racing Team on a Kawasaki by 0.0001 of a second.

In AP250 Race 250 Motul Manual Tech Racing Team’s Andy Muhammad Fadly of Indonesia made up for a mechanical failure in Race 1 that left him in 13th place by winning in a time of 19’39.574s. Fadly swapped leads with team mate Iyoshi down to the last before taking the win but Iyoshi was less lucky, with Izam Ikmal of Idemitsu Boon Siew Honda Racing grabbing second place from him.

UB150 saw the closest racing of the day but Ahmad Fazli Sham of OneXOX TKKR SAG team powered his way to a second place in Race 1 and winning Race 2. Indonesian Wahyu Aji Trilaksana, former Asian Underbone Champion, took his maiden win at Sepang by a game of tactics and striking at the right moment, slip streaming the lead duo of Ahmad Fazrul and Akid Aziz into the final lap before slipping past.

Race of of the SS600 class saw the red flag come out after several riders fell on the opening lap, leading to a 20-minute delay and racing resumed with a shortened 8-lap race. At the conclusion of two days racing, Azroy Hakeem Anuar tops the leader board with 45 points, followed by Adam Norrodin and Mohd Helmi Azman, both Malaysian, with 34 points and 29 points, respectively.

Race 1 of the ASB1000 was delayed by torrential rain, with racing restarted after a 45 minute delay. Despite starting on pole, Reiterburger lost his lead to Ito with the Japanese rider finding the wet conditions to his liking, pulling a 3-second lead in the space of one lap.

Despite being the favourite, Reiterburger come in fourth at the close of Race 1. However, Race 2 on Sunday saw Reiterburger back in saddle, leading the race from flag-off to the chequered flag, while Ito, who showed strongly on day one, could only manage sixth with

Apiwat Wongthananon of Thailand in second and Broc Parkes of Australia in third.

Round two of the ARRC is scheduled for The Bend Motorsports Park in South Australia on May 7 to 10.

GALLERY: 2020 ARRC Sepang Round 1