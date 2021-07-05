In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 July 2021 8:46 am / 2 comments

A taste of success and a place on the podium for Malaysian racer Adam Norrodin, who won third place in the 2021 FIM CEV World Championship Moto 2 round in Algarve, Portugal. Riding for Liqui Moly Intact SIC Racing, the 23-year old from Johor, riding the #7 Kalex, crossed the finish line in 29:55.951 for third in the first race of the Moto 2 category.

Winner of the 17-lap race was Fermin Aldegeur of Spain, riding for Boscoscuro Talent Team Ciatti, who took the chequered flag in a time of 29:49.029. Behind Aldeguer was team mate Alonso Lopez, crossing in second 5.434 seconds behind.

Adam now stands fifth in the FIM CEV Moto 2 World Championship riders’ standing, with 74 points, 101 points behind championship leader Aldegeur with 175 points. Meanwhile, fellow Malaysian SIC Racing Team rider Syarifuddin Azman, better known as “Damok”, managed eighth place in the Moto 3 race the same weekend, placing him ninth in the riders’ championship with 39 points.