2 September 2021

Here’s another special from Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur. This customised Vantage is in a nice Liquid Crimson colour and is the first Vantage with the “vaned” grille option in Malaysia. In 2020, Gaydon announced the new grille style to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Vantage nameplate.

The vaned front grille offers a “softer and more refined” front-end look when compared to the standard aggressive face. Featuring five horizontal vanes, it also includes a more subtle bumper and splitter design. The grille can be specified in either silver or black, as seen here.

The black vaned grille of this unit matches the other newly introduced options by Aston Martin Lagonda this year, such as the Black Wings Badges and the 20-inch “Snowflake” wheels, which are 6.23 kg lighter than the standard cast wheels. The look is rounded off with an exterior black package that darkens the mirror caps, roof panel, window surround finisher, rear diffuser insert and blades.

As for the shade of red, Aston Martin describes Liquid Crimson as a “deep and luxurious” colour with “liquid-like quality that highlights every body feature, accentuates every line and flatters every curve with an exuberant dynamism that makes you want to get in and drive”. Right.

This Vantage’s cabin is covered in Caithness leather in Obsidian Black and Lords Red duotone, matching the exterior perfectly. By the way, this customised unit was sold immediately upon arrival in Malaysia. It is owned by Datuk Idrus Bin Mohd Satha, the founder of several educational institutions.

An example specified like this would set one back RM851,000, before Malaysian duties and taxes of course. The 510 PS/685 Nm AMG 4.0L twin-turbo V8-powered coupe starts from RM678,000. AMKL says that there are another two personalised Vantage units with the vaned grille arriving soon for retail. Subsequently, there will be a minimum waiting period of eight months.

The “Dark Knight” and “AMR Malaysia” are examples of the Vantage customised for a sportier look. Since we’re on the topic of custom Astons, the British firm will be making special “JDT Edition” cars for the Johor Darul Ta’zim football club, owned by the crown prince of Johor.