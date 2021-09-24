In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Danny Tan / 24 September 2021 10:47 am / 0 comments

The Daihatsu Terios has been given a minor update in features in Indonesia. This comes after the Low SUV’s sister car, the Toyota Rush, was updated last month with a new GR Sport variant.

The new features are very useful ones. Eco Idle auto start stop makes its debut in the Terios, just like in the latest Rush. Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) uses the Eco Idle name, just like Perodua in Malaysia, while Toyota calls it idling stop system. A button to the right of the steering wheel allows drivers to turn it off.

Eco Idle’s function is of course to reduce emissions and petrol consumption by turning off the engine when the car is idle. ADM says that it has tested Eco Idle at the Daihatsu Indonesia R&D centre test course, and it improves FC figures by 10%, Autonetmagz reports. By the way, Eco Idle has been standard fit in the Malaysian equivalent Perodua Aruz since it was launched here in January 2019.

Other new features are VSC (Vehicle Stability Control) and HSA (Hill Start Assist) for the base X variant. These safety features were previously available from the R onwards. VSC and HSA has been standard across the board in the Aruz since launch. Still no camera-based safety systems (ASA) available for the Terios and Rush in Indonesia, though. The new Honda BR-V that will go on sale in January 2022 will have Sensing and LaneWatch on the top variant.

Launched in early 2018, the Terios – ADM’s highest selling non-LCGC passenger car model – is priced from Rp 205.1 juta (RM60,214) for the base X MT to Rp 255.6 juta (RM75,041) for the top R AT Custom, which is pictured in the gallery below. By the way, Perodua also gave the Aruz an update a couple of months back. New items are side steps, auto door locking and a new Passion Red colour.

GALLERY: Daihatsu Terios Custom at GIIAS 2018