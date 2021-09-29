In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 29 September 2021 12:09 pm / 0 comments

As the face of the long-running Fast & Furious franchise, Paul Walker was a legend in the automotive world even before his unfortunate passing in 2013. Not only did he star in arguably the biggest street racing movie of all time (which kicked off the tuning craze at the turn of the millennium), but he was also a car nut like you and me, competing in races, owning a tuning shop and boasting an impressive collection of gorgeous machines.

With the film series celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Toyota tuner Tom’s collaborated with Japanese men’s fashion magazine Safari to create a unique GR Supra, paying homage to Walker’s own A80 Supra used at the end of Furious 7 (yes, that scene). Never mind that the actual car featured badges from the competing Toyota Racing Development (TRD); this is still a touching tribute.

Finished in bespoke matte white paint, the Tom’s GR Supra carries few external upgrades, just like Walker’s Supra. In fact, the only visible changes are the body-coloured stock front splitter, 20-inch BBS LM alloy wheels and a custom rear wing that mimics the A80’s iconic “goalpost” spoiler.

The BMW-sourced B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six has also been upgraded with a Tom’s Power Box, which raises the turbo’s boost pressure; as a result, power has gone up by 39 PS, from 387 PS to 426 PS. A set of KW Variant 3 adjustable coilovers has also been fitted to help tame the extra oomph.

Tom’s created just three units of this GR Supra, which is being sold exclusively on Safari‘s mail-order store. Interested customers can apply to purchase the cars online until October 31, after which the buyers will be selected through a lottery system. Mind you, it won’t come cheap – the special Tom’s Toyota GR Supra retails at 12,970,000 yen (RM487,000), a whopping 5,657,000 yen (RM212,400) more than the regular RZ model’s 7,313,000 yen (RM274,600) list price.