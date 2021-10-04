In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 4 October 2021 5:12 pm / 1 comment

Honda Malaysia (HM) has introduced enhanced coverage for its Customer Car Loan Protection Program and the new Vaccinated Customer Program. Both will benefit new Honda customers, but in different ways.

The Customer Car Loan Protection Program is offered to all customers who register a new Honda car from October 1 to December 31 this year. They will be entitled to car loan protection for one year.

Here’s how it works. In the unfortunate event that the customer loses his/her job in the first year of ownership, RM12,000 of car loan subsidy will be disbursed to support the customer for his/her monthly car instalment. This is a 100% increase compared to the previous insurance coverage.

Other benefits in the programme include death or permanent disability coverage worth RM20,000 (also up by 100%), burial or cremation coverage worth of RM2,000 and repatriation expenses worth of RM5,000. With a total coverage worth up to RM39,000, this programme provides assurance and peace of mind to customers during the current difficult situation and economic uncertainties, HM says.

“We aim to help our customers by providing them with some financial support to ease their monthly instalments should the customer be unexpectedly out of employment. This enhanced personal accident insurance initiative is to protect the car loan of new Honda customers so that they can continue to enjoy their new car with peace of mind and without disruptions,” said HM’s MD and CEO Madoka Chujo.

The Vaccinated Customer Program is basically a bonus service voucher worth RM250 with a one-year validity. As its name suggests, the benefit is for those who have signed up for vaccination, or have received one/full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Show your MySejahtera status as proof and registered your new Honda in October 2021 to qualify. This is on top of the brand’s monthly promo.

“This programme is an initiative by Honda Malaysia to support the Malaysian government’s vaccination programme and to encourage people to get vaccinated in an effort to achieve herd immunity,” Chujo added.

Last month, HM launched the “I’m Vaccinated” campaign to provide customers and dealership staff with added confidence and safety assurance at Honda showrooms nationwide. The company says that only fully vaccinated staff will be on duty at dealerships, and they will wear a specially-designed “I Am Fully Vaccinated” badge and mask. Honda is targeting 100% vaccination of its dealer associates by this month.