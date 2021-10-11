The Geely Boyue X has just gone on sale in China. Four variants of the SUV are available, with prices starting from 112,800 yuan (RM73k) for the entry-level variant to 142,800 yuan (RM93k) for the range topper.
All four share the same 1.8 litre turbocharged direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine (China National 6B emissions compliant), making 184 PS and 300 Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard.
During the unveiling, it was revealed that the Boyue X can also be had with a smaller 1.5 litre three-potter, delivering 174 PS and 255 Nm of torque. This powertrain will be mated with a six-speed automatic instead, although prices for these variants have yet to be disclosed. Geely claims to have given the SUV a more comfortable “European chassis tuning,” and conducted validation tests covering over 60,000 km.
To entice customers, Geely is offering an upfront cash rebate of 4,000 yuan (RM2,600), 0% interest rate instalment for 36 months (up to 10,000 yuan or RM6,500 in savings!), a trade-in rebate of 5,000 yuan (RM3,238), and eight complimentary basic maintenance service (labour inclusive). It will also give customers free five-years unlimited data, dashcam recorder and car mats.
Now, in case you missed the news, the Boyue X is basically a Boyue Pro with an extensive facial makeover. The new fascia is inspired by the Vision Starburst concept, likely a bold attempt to appeal to a younger audience. It features a brand new grille and bumper design, a more pronounced skid plate, blacked out 19-inch twin-five spoke wheels with orange brake calipers, black roof rails, and orange exterior accents.
The inside is pretty much the same as the Boyue Pro, save for the fancier leather seat upholstery with perforation. The huge 12.3-inch infotainment system is powered by a new ECARX E02 system-on-chip (SoC; even newer than Boyue Pro’s E01 chip), said to offer much improved performance and functionality than before. It runs on Geely’s Galaxy OS, capable of supporting a myriad of apps including WeChat.
Higher-end variants will get a 12-speaker Bose sound system with microphone support for karaoke, 72-colour ambient lighting system, and a smartphone-based digital key which can automatically unlock the doors when approaching the vehicle.
The unveiling of the Boyue X puts the Proton X70 two steps behind its donor model, though Geely did say the Boyue Pro is meant to be a more upscale version of the SUV. So, what do you think of the Boyue X?
Comments
if only can get it for RM93k in MY….sigh
Why not. IF we have the market of China of course.
is smarter to buy Toyota in MY…
I like everything about this…please bring it here and take my money.
Genuine design, noone does this – 2 different grills are stacked together to be the centre of attraction with no crossing bow and wing.
Love it – 360° turn upside down vs the Pro.
It has no resemblance of Mitsubishi bold wing X face. Fresh impression, from front led sequence to black deep inserts at the edge of the bumper to reduce the overhang, then the contrasting effects between body color with the gloss black wheel. The later part will be the first for Proton.They should offer that on standard and executive variants too, forced them all, the so called mid-age auntie and uncle to ride in style on 19′ inch black rim, that’s normal on Continental SUV with black 20′-21’inch wheel.
Avoid the classic practise of using different design that looks cheaper, in silver finish and smaller in 17′-18′ size on those 2 lower variants.
Ultimately Proton can save cost using only one wheel’s size, color and design across all trims.
Not as compelling as when X70 debuted then. For one thing if going to a more expensive one I would prefer they brought in Haoyue or Xinyue.
not only 2 steps behind but an old model selling at much higher price
proton now become a joke, dumping ground for geely…like a step child
Funny how whatever dumped by Geely to Proton is still lightyears ahead if what those Japanese brands have to offer us. The jokes on those who buys Japanese then.
Real Bose or China AAA Bose?
If the car has good NVH like a room, even 1 speaker already can be Cinematic.
Too much speakers leave too much holes for insulation care.
Hopefully the 12 speakers does support produce active noise cancelling.
It’s about time.
Since X50 2019 debut pushback to 2020, the follow-up yearly model introduction timeline has changed.
The Covid19 mixed with MCO and Computer Chips issue delayed the progress further.
There are so many contradictory facts, mismatch and skewed writeups amongst local news on P1 next model replacement and future plans.
Automotive brands fight on every corner in development cost vs profit, value, quality, part sharing, overhead, marketing & limited budget. All that are secret, hidden from layman public.
Highly appreciate P1 top exec, designer and engineers to sit-down with medias to clarify as above far below progress and confusions:
#Thailand & Indonesia RHD country models export debut, challenges and timeline
#wholesale exercises on Binrui, Borui, Preface for C/C+ segment replacement
#same as the above on Icon, Emgrand L, Xinyue coupe and Xinyue L for compact to the top of the line SUV.
#any plan to revolutionize X50 front design for new B/C sedan and X70 2nd generation?
#new X70 will leapfrog Boyue pro & X for 2023 new Boyue based on CMA or mirrors Philippine Azkara
#top hat design on P1 own platform progression
#beyond 2023 all PIES powertrain will cease, any plan to resuscitating R3 sport div? to engineer P1 sedans & SUVs with higher tune HP/Torque on TGDI/DTC powertrain? #future plan Interview with the head of R3 division as Geely given the blessing (unlimited funding) to continue and the scope of technical collaboration with Cyan Racing outfit?
#2022-2023 Saga legacy facelift news? the enggineering challenges and added improvements to stay relevant as the top selling model in P1 lineup.
inspired by mitsubishi’s front design language?
That face macam triton saja
Why Proton always decides to be a dumping ground and treat their consumers like scapegoats. Always brings in outdated or obsolete models for their consumers with much higher price. Even in terms of accessories they get better equipments for much cheaper price. For an example their Boyue was equipped with Morel sound system but we had to only settle for Kenwood and now they get Bose and what are we getting. Even Philippines get newer and a variety of models in their showroom compared to us.