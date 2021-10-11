In BMW Motorrad, Jaguar, Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 October 2021 7:22 pm / 2 comments

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) recently presented its customer with a lucky draw prize of a BMW G 310 R motorcycle, following their purchase of a Jaguar F-Pace 300PS at the company’s virtual sales carnival which was held December 2 to 6, 2020.

The online event hosted on Sime Darby Motors’ website showcased vehicles from BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai, as well as a host of pre-owned vehicles courtesy of Sime Darby Auto Selection. The unnamed customer submitted their entry for the lucky draw following their purchase of the F-Pace.

“The event was out attempt at continuing to cater to the needs and wants of our customers despite the restrictions in place, and we were happy with the response. I would like to congratulate the winner who is bringing home the BMW G 310 R motorcycle,” said SDM Malaysia’s managing director of retail and distribution Jeffrey Gan.

The 300PS variant of the Jaguar F-Pace packs a 2.0L Ingenium petrol engine producing 300 PS at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm, paired to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission driving all four wheels. Acceleration over the 0-100 km/h benchmark takes 6.1 seconds, and top speed is 233 km/h.

Meanwhile, the latest 2021 revision of the G 310 R packs a 313 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder fuel-injected engine with a four-valve head, producing 34 PS at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Transmission is via a six-speed gearbox with wet clutch transmission and chain final drive.