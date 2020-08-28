In Cars, Jaguar, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 August 2020 5:31 pm / 0 comments

In July, Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia introduced the Jaguar F-Pace 30t, which offers a higher state of output tune from its 2.0 litre Ingenium turbo four-cylinder engine. Originally, only 20 units of the 300 PS example were slated for introduction, meant to offer buyers a more powerful alternative to the 250 PS variants that were introduced in April 2018.

However, we’ve learnt that the 250 PS versions have all sold out, and so the F-Pace 30t has effectively taken over as the only route available for buyers looking at the SUV. As such, it won’t be just limited to a 20-unit run.

On the 30t, the Ingenium mill delivers 300 PS at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm, a 50 PS and 35 Nm improvement over the 250 PS version. The engine is paired with a ZF-sourced 8HP45, with power sent to all four wheels. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds and a 233 km/h top speed.

Three specification levels are available for the F-Pace 30t, and these are a base Prestige, an R-Sport Mid-spec and an R-Sport Hi-spec. Standard kit across the model range includes a powered tailgate with hands-free function, a 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Smartphone pack as well as lane keep assist and a driver condition monitor.

In terms of variant-specific equipment, the Prestige comes with LED headlamps, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, power-reclining rear seats, 20-inch wheels and a tyre pressure monitoring system, while the R-Sport Mid-spec adds on adaptive LED headlamps with automatic high beam assist, signature ‘J’-blade LED daytime running lights, an ambient lighting system for the interior and gloss black roof rails.

Meanwhile, the range-topping R-Sport Hi-spec, as seen in these photos, gets Adaptive Dynamics, a combination of intelligent sensors and continuously variable suspension dampers, as well as Adaptive Surface Response (AdsR), which recognises differences between surfaces to maximise grip by adjusting engine and brake settings.

Kit for the variant, which sits on 22-inch Style 1020 15-spoke gloss silver wheels with contrast inserts, also includes a 380-watt Meridian sound system, a fixed panoramic roof and 10-way electric front seats, and the particular display example is finished in a metallic Yulong White exterior colour and an Ebony interior.

Pricing for the Jaguar F-Pace 30t starts from RM436,421 for the Prestige, while the R-Sport Mid-spec goes for RM470,213. Finally, the R-Sport Hi-spec is priced at RM485,434. All prices are on-the-road without insurance, and are inclusive of the 50% sales tax waiver provided under the Penjana economic stimulus plan.

The F-Pace 30t comes with a Jaguar Care programme, which includes a five-year warranty, five-year free service package and three years of roadside assistance.

GALLERY: Jaguar F-Pace 30t R-Sport Hi-spec