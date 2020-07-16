In Cars, Jaguar, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 July 2020 6:21 pm / 1 comment

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia has launched a new “limited-edition” F-Pace, which features a more powerful 2.0 litre Ingenium turbo four-cylinder engine. Only 20 units will be offered to customers and they are available in three variants, starting with the base Prestige, followed by the R-Sport Mid-spec and R-Sport Hi-spec.

This batch of cars do not effectively replace the current F-Pace being offered here, which also sports the same engine mentioned at the start. Instead, they provide an avenue for those who want more power, although they’ll need to hurry to secure a unit for themselves given their limited availability.

On the “limited-edition” F-Pace, the Ingenium mill makes 300 PS at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm. The figures represent a 50 PS and 35 Nm improvement over the F-Pace we got back in April 2018, which also had the same engine but was tuned to deliver 250 PS and 365 Nm. Just like that version, a ZF-sourced 8HP45 and all-wheel drive system come as standard.

In terms of performance, the 300 PS F-Pace will get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 233 km/h – the former is quicker than the 250 PS version that takes 6.8 seconds to complete the century sprint.

Also familiar is the Configurable Dynamics system, which enables drivers to select between Normal and Sports modes for the throttle response, gearbox and steering. There’s also Adaptive Dynamics that modifies damping qualities by analysing acceleration, cornering, throttle and brake pedal activity to optimise the suspension settings, although this is reserved for the R-Sport Hi-spec.

The standardised kit list for all three variants includes a powered tailgate with hands-free function, a 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Lane Keep Assist and Driver Condition Monitor.

On a variant-to-variant basis, the Prestige comes with 20-inch five-split-spoke “Style 5031” alloy wheels in a Grey Diamond Turned finish, LED headlamps, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear-seat remote release levers and power-reclining rear seats.

The R-Sport Mid-spec adds on adaptive LED headlamps with automatic high beam assist, LED daytime running lights, an ambient lighting system for the interior and gloss black roof rails. Meanwhile, the R-Sport Hi-spec gets Adaptive Surface Response (AdsR), which recognises differences between surfaces to maximise grip by adjusting engine and brake settings, along with 22-inch wheels.

Aside from choosing their preferred variant, customers will also have a choice of six exterior finishes, namely Fuji White, Santorini Black, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Firenze Red and Indus Silver. Pricing starts at RM436,420.82 on-the-road without insurance for the Prestige, which factors in the current 50% sales tax waiver for CBU cars by the government that is currently in effect until the end of 2020.

Higher up, the R-Sport Mid-spec goes for RM470,212.97, while the R-Sport Hi-spec retails at RM485,433.81. All vehicles sold come with a “Jaguar Care” programme that includes a five-year warranty, five years free service and three years roadside assistance.