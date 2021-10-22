In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Gerard Lye / 22 October 2021 5:56 pm / 1 comment

Believe it or not, the fourth-generation Range Rover has been around since 2012, with continuous updates helping to keep the premium SUV fresh and relevant. However, the time has come for the current model to be retired, as Land Rover has begun teasing the next-generation Range Rover that will make its debut on October 26 this year.

The blurry image provided makes spotting details a tall order, but you can clearly make it out to be a Range Rover, which isn’t difficult considering the SUV has kept to its iconic profile for over 50 years now. There’s also a close-up of the model’s grille, showing a different inlay design compared to the honeycomb-like look of the current model.

While the teaser images don’t tell us a lot, shortly after the announcement, images of the model from an unreleased issue of France’s 4×4 Magainze were leaked by cochespias on Instagram. These seemingly confirm the evolutionary approach that Land Rover with styling the new Range Rover.

At the front, we see the new grille design that has the same inlay teased, along with a thicker frame. The headlamps are also sleeker and continue to sport smaller sections that are linked by daytime running lights, while the lower intake is now one big, full-width rectangular piece.

Along the sides, the Range Rover follows in the footsteps of the Velar and Evoque by adopting flush door handles, while the front doors have a more subtle take on the vertical strakes of the outgoing model. The character line that runs from the front all the way to the rear has also been raised closer to the window line, ending at a trim piece rather than the taillights.

On that mention, the most significant changes happen at the rear, with the large taillight clusters being omitted entirely. Instead, there are vertical light bars that are bridged by a trim piece running across the more vertical tailgate, with the Range Rover script in the middle. The simplification also extends to the rear lower apron, although there are now two shark fin antennas instead of just one.

One of the images also show us the revamped interior, which has a somewhat familiar dashboard layout as the current model. Changes here include a new steering wheel design, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a gear lever instead of a rotary selector, and the secondary touchscreen appears to have been removed in favour of normal HVAC buttons and dials.

While there’s not much official information on what’s going on underneath the new body, Autocar reports the upcoming Range Rover will be underpinned by a new platform that is said to accommodate regular internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and even fully-electric powertrains. That last one will make the new Range Rover the brand’s first electric vehicle, although we’ll need to wait to see what Land Rover has planned.

GALLERY: 2022 Range Rover leaked images