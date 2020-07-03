In Cars, Land Rover, Local News, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 3 July 2020 11:53 am / 5 comments

The new Range Rover Evoque was launched last week, and since then we’ve taken a closer look at the fashion-forward SUV. You’ve seen our live photos; now, you can watch our walkaround video to know more about the second-generation L551 model.

Available in two variants, the new Evoque is priced at RM426,828 for the base P200, while the P250 R-Dynamic you see here retails at RM475,398. Both prices include the 50% reduction in sales and service tax (SST) and exclude registration, road tax and insurance.

Design-wise, the Evoque retains its distinctive look but borrows key styling cues from the larger Velar, including flush door handles. Inside, the car features the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with twin ten-inch touchscreens in the centre console. A longer wheelbase has increased rear legroom and freed up an extra 10% of boot space, the latter listed at 591 litres.

Power comes from a 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine in two outputs, with the variant names roughly corresponding to the amount of horsepower on tap. The P200 makes 200 PS and 320 Nm of torque, whereas the P250 gets 249 PS and 365 Nm. A nine-speed ZF gearbox comes as standard, as does a part-time all-wheel-drive system.

Want to know more about the local specs as well as some of the main features of the new Evoque? Watch the video above as we take you through the highlights of this handsome British SUV. You can also read our review here, and check out the full list of specifications and equipment on CarBase.my.