By Gerard Lye / 10 November 2021 4:37 pm

Subaru has confirmed that its first fully-electric SUV, the Solterra, will make its official debut on November 17 at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show. To go along with the announcement, the Japanese carmaker also provided yet another teaser image that gives us a good look at the upcoming EV’s distinctive front fenders.

As with most SUVs, you’ll find black body cladding on the Solterra, albeit shaped in a rather unique way. Not only is it quite angular, the cladding actually extends further forwards to under the headlamps before meeting with the lower apron. This cue is also seen on the Toyota bZ4X, which is the Solterra’s close sibling.

Besides the chunky fenders, prior teasers indicate the bZ4X and Solterra also share a similar body design and interior, although the latter model does get a few unique touches to set it apart like the design of its lighting units.

It should be noted that both models were co-developed together as part of an ongoing partnership between the carmakers and ride on a dedicated EV platform, which is known as the e-Subaru Global Platform (e-SGP) for the Solterra and e-TNGA for the bZ4X.

Subaru previously confirmed that the Solterra will come with its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, so there will be a dual-motor setup – the bZ4X can also be had with front-wheel drive as well. We’ll have to wait for a few more days before we get more details about the Solterra.