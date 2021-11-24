In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 November 2021 12:04 pm / 0 comments

PLUS has announced the closure of the right lane and a traffic diversion at a stretch of the North South Highway, between Nilai and Bandar Ainsdale, southbound. The closure, which is from KM275.9 to KM275.3, is for temporary road markings work to be carried out smoothly.

The closure started at 10pm yesterday night, and will be in place till 5am on November 26 (this Friday). Throughout this period, the other lanes are passable but you’ve got to be alert as the fast lane is the one being closed.

“Please plan your journey. Follow the instructions of the signboards and traffic controllers at the location. Drive safe and thank you for your cooperation,” the highway operator said. In the event of emergency, contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000. Drive safe.