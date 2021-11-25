In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 25 November 2021 5:28 pm / 0 comments

Believe it or not, more than two years have passed since Proton launched the Saga facelift. By now, the A-segment sedan is well past five years-old, and it looks like it’s about to get another minor update.

Based on these photos taken by reader Putra Kamrin Azran, the 2022 Saga will be getting the new Proton roundel up front, along with a black front lip, black side mirrors and black alloy wheels. From these images, the wheels look similar in design to the outgoing twin-five spoke version, just finished differently. We could be wrong, so only time will tell.

Besides that, no other aesthetic changes appear to have been made – the rear treatment looks identical to before. As for the cabin, it’s unclear what’s currently on the cards, but it would be nice to get a centre armrest, stabiliser bar for the strut mounts, as well as sound deadening mats under the bonnet and boot. These are all available in the Saga that’s assembled in Pakistan.

No mechanical changes are expected to be made as well, so the Saga will continue to be powered by the 1.3 litre four-cylinder engine that makes 95 PS at 5,750 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Saga is currently still available with a five-speed manual transmission, though it remains to be seen if this will continue to be offered.

As per the 2019 update, the Punch CVT gets replaced with a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox sourced from Hyundai, which is the same unit used in the Kia Picanto. Exterior colour options may remain unchanged. Existing colours include Snow White, Armoured Silver, Jet Grey, Rosewood Maroon and Ruby Red. So, what do you think?