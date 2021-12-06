In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / 6 December 2021 7:28 pm / 0 comments

Mazda has unveiled the Mazda 2 Hybrid, bringing a self-charging full hybrid to the Japanese carmaker’s model line-up. This is based on the Toyota Yaris Hybrid that is built on the GA-B version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) and was launched in Europe in 2020.

The B-segment Toyota-Mazda cross-branding has been done before; the North American 2020 Yaris was based on the Mazda 2, and the internal-combustion-engined Mazda is expected to carry on alongside this Toyota-based hybrid.

Thus, the Mazda 2 Hybrid employs the Yaris Hybrid’s powertrain that produces a total system output of 116 PS, from a 91 hp/120 Nm 1,490 cc litre inline-three cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine and a 79 hp/141 Nm electric motor.

Given its Yaris basis, transmission will also be an e-CVT that sends the powertrain’s outputs to the front wheels. Thus equipped, the Mazda 2 Hybrid is rated for a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 9.7 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h.

Combined fuel consumption on the WLTP testing protocol is 3.8-4.0 l/100 km with CO2 emissions of 87-93 g/km, depending on whether 15- or 16-inch wheels are specified, and are nearly identical to those of the Yaris Hybrid’s figures of 3.7 l/100 km and 86 g/km.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the Mazda 2 Hybrid is stated to have a wheelbase of 2,560 mm, which accommodates a luggage compartment that holds 286 litres with the rear seats in place. Its Yaris underpinnings means that suspension is by MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam at the rear. The Yaris boasts of a best-in-class turning circle of 4.9 metres, which should carry over to the Mazda 2 Hybrid.

There will be three variants available for the European market, namely the Pure, Agile and Select, and the TNGA-based Mazda hybrid hatchback has been rated up to five stars on the Euro NCAP crashworthiness testing programme. The 2022 Mazda 2 Hybrid will go on sale from the northern hemisphere spring of 2022.

This joins the Japanese brand’s electrified model line-up that includes mild-hybrid versions of the Mazda 3 and CX-30. For Mazda’s own push into electrification, the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture will form the basis of new PHEVs and fully electric vehicles from 2022 and 2025, and will be followed by the SkyActiv EV Scalable Architecture dedicated EV platform.