3 September 2021 3:50 pm

Mazda’s belated move to electrify its lineup continues with the addition of a mild hybrid petrol engine to the Mazda 3 and CX-30 siblings in Australia. The new e-Skyactiv G mill is promised to improve efficiency while retaining the same level of performance as before.

The company did not release specifics, but CarExpert reported that the 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine produces an identical 155 PS at 6,000 rpm and 200 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is supplemented by a 24-volt mild hybrid system that recuperates kinetic energy under deceleration, enables the start/stop system to switch the engine off while slowing down and provides a power boost upon acceleration.

Fuel consumption is also unknown, but the similarly-sized MX-30 with the same engine is capable of a fuel consumption figure of 6.4 litres per 100 km. This engine is only available with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The mild hybrid system, simply dubbed the Mazda M Hybrid, is only offered on the G20e Evolve model; the base G20 Pure and mid-range G20 Touring SP soldier on with the same non-hybrid 2.0 litre mill. Also available is the unchanged 189 PS/252 Nm 2.5 litre engine and the Mazda 3’s 2.0 litre e-Skyactiv X with Mazda’s novel Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) technology.

There are some changes to the equipment count, with all models now fitted with a leather steering wheel and gearknob as standard. Additionally, every variant from the G20e Evolve up comes with a range of i-Activsense driver assistance systems such as Cruising and Traffic Support (CTS) semi-autonomous driving, front cross traffic alert, a driver attention camera and a 360-degree camera system. Unfortunately, this means that those models also lose their manual transmission option for 2021.

Other upgrades to the Evolve model include power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, an auto-dimming driver’s side door mirror and keyless entry. In terms of colours, Platinum Quartz Metallic has taken the place of Titanium Flash, while Polymetal Grey is now also available on the Mazda 3 sedan. The 2021 models are available to pre-order, with deliveries reportedly slated to kick off in November or December.