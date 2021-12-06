In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche / By Jonathan Lee / 6 December 2021 11:32 am / 0 comments

Porsche is a relatively late addition to the world of Gran Turismo, having only made its debut in the most recent title, Gran Turismo Sport, in 2017. But Zuffenhausen’s presence in Japan’s premier racing game franchise has grown exponentially since then, culminating in an official collaboration announced in 2019.

The deal not only resulted in the immediate addition of the then-brand-spanking-new Taycan but also the confirmation of the 917 Living Legends concept and a new Vision Gran Turismo car. That last one was revealed today as a futuristic electric race car built specifically for the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 – it is, in fact, one of the two cover cars for the game, alongside the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept.

For those who are not in the know, the Vision Gran Turismo project invites carmakers to create fictional models unique to the franchise, giving their designers a hall pass to let their imaginations run wild. In Porsche’s case, this approach has resulted in a low, lithe coupé that takes the company’s current design language in a radical new direction.

Typical Porsche cues like the four-point headlight graphic, pronounced fender bulges and full-width taillights are mixed in with details like the extremely low front end, slim front air intakes (commensurate with the lower cooling requirements of the all-electric powertrain), deeply chiselled sides, twin rear buttresses and massive rear diffuser. The light bar at the back also doubles as an extendable spoiler, improving aerodynamics.

The biggest party piece, however, is the one-piece canopy that cantilevers upwards and forwards to give access to the minimalist, driver-oriented cabin. A holographic instrument display sits behind the race-style steering wheel, while the low-mounted bucket seats are upholstered in “vegan” (read: non-leather) materials.

No technical details have been revealed just yet, but Porsche says the car uses carbon and titanium in its construction to save weight and increase performance. You can expect the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to be no slouch, then, and you’ll be able to find out for yourself when Gran Turismo 7 lands on March 4.



