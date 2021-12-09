In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 9 December 2021 11:57 am / Comments are Disabled

Looking to bring automotive joy to your world? Auto Bavaria will be hosting a three-day weekend event at its outlets nationwide, where customers will find a host of deals for the festive season including attractive rebates, extended sales duration and sales tax exemptions, low interest rates and more; all towards making your dream of owning a new BMW come true.

Now is as good a time as any to make the leap into ownership of a BMW, as the purchase of a new car from Auto Bavaria will come with a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty* as well as free scheduled servicing**.

Alternatively, you can explore the wide range of approved used BMW cars by BMW Premium Selection (BPS) which come with a minimum of 12 months’ BPS warranty*, high trade-in value and a comprehensive 360-degree technical and optical check.

Sounds good, doesn’t it? Head on over to your nearest Auto Bavaria showroom this weekend from December 10 to 12, and pick up your ideal BMW! be sure to call ahead to make your appointment in advance, at these numbers:

Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara – 1300-13-3338

Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur –03-2056 4288

Auto Bavaria Sungai Besi – 03-9223 3200

Auto Bavaria Balakong – 03-9081 8139

Auto Bavaria Penang – 04-2387 888

Auto Bavaria Johor Bahru – 07-232 2288

Auto Bavaria Tebrau – 07-213 0888

To find out more about the deals at Auto Bavaria Christmas City, click here, or click here to find out more about BMW ownership through Auto Bavaria.

*Terms and conditions apply.

**Free scheduled servicing is provided in accordance with the Condition Based Service (CBS) system in your BMW vehicle.