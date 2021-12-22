In Sales & Promotions / By Jonathan Lee / 22 December 2021 4:23 pm / 0 comments

If you’re looking to change your car, then you should check out the myTukar AutoFair 2022, held at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South from January 7 to 9, 2022. The event is set to become the largest used car event in Malaysia with over 1,000 pre-owned vehicles on display.

Among them, you’ll find a wide variety of high-quality used vehicles, ranging from popular cars such as the Perodua Axia and Myvi and Proton Saga and Persona to various Honda and Toyota models, and even more premium options from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.

Every myTukar purchase includes a one-year extended warranty and one year of free service – rare for a used car purchase. And if encounter an issue or simply change your mind about a vehicle, you can just return it thanks to the company’s five-day money-back guarantee – no questions asked.

You’ll receive additional special offers when you purchase your car at the event, such as an additional year of free service, loan interest rates as low as 1.68%, same-day loan approval and car collection* and Trapo car mats for all cars. myTukar will also be able to provide you with an on-the-spot trade-in offer with maximum value for your current vehicle at the event.

What’s more, you’ll be able to win attractive prizes in the myTukar Lucky Spin Wheel Promo. These include a ninth-generation Apple iPad, RM888 cashback, Raytech car tint worth RM1,000, an additional one-year extended warranty, a fuel card worth RM500 or a Trapo voucher worth RM500. You’ll also be entered in myTukar’s 4th Anniversary Giveaway contest, where you’ll stand a chance to drive home in a Proton X70 Premium worth RM100,000.

myTukar’s nationwide coverage now includes larger premium car showrooms as well as full-fledged in-house service facilities. This gives you access to a worry-free car maintenance experience, even with a used car.

Visitors at the event will be able to enjoy refreshments and visit partner brand booths, among other attractions. There will also be strict COVID-19 prevention procedures enforced, including contactless payments and mandatory masks, full vaccination and social distancing.

More information can be found at the official myTukar website, and you can also browse the inventory here to find what you’re looking for. See you there!

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3

8, Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong

47100 Puchong, Selangor, Malaysia

*Terms apply