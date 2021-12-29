In Cars, GAC, Local News / By Mick Chan / 29 December 2021 6:31 pm / 0 comments

The official arrival of GAC in the Malaysian market brings the GS3 as the brand’s first model, which was launched yesterday in two variants. These are the Standard which is priced at RM88,800, and the Premium that is priced at RM96,800. Both prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, and have factored in the 50% sales tax exemption that is effective through June 30, 2022, this being a fully imported (CBU) vehicle.

Both trim variants receive a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, which is rated to produce 114 PS at 6,000 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. Drive goes to the front wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox by Aisin, and fuel consumption is a claimed 6.9 l/100 km on the NEDC testing cycle.

Measuring 4,358 mm long, 1,825 mm wide, 1,685 mm tall (including roof rails) with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm, the GAC GS3 lands squarely in the B-segment SUV category that is populated by the Perodua Ativa, Proton X50 and the Honda HR-V, among others.

The Premium variant adds foglamps, power-folding mirrors and shark-fin antenna

Exterior kit on the Standard variant are 17-inch alloys on 215/60 tyres, halogen projector headlights, LED tail lights, power-adjustable side mirrors, fabric and leatherette upholstery, Eco drive mode, manual air-conditioning with PM2.5 filter, manually adjustable front seats, eight-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay with support for phone mirroring.

Safety equipment across both variants include four airbags, ABS, EBD, stability control, brake assist, hill start assist, hill descent control, blind spot monitoring, rear view camera and Isofix child seat anchors, and four airbags. Luggage capacity is 356 litres with the 60:40 split-folding second-row seats in place, or up to 780 litres with the seats folded.

The higher trim level, Premium adds front fog lamps, powered-folding side mirrors, a shark-fin antenna, in addition to black-painted roof, roof rails and side mirror covers. Inside, the Premium variant gains a 3.5-inch LCD for the instrument cluster, keyless entry and engine start, full leatherette upholstery, armrest and headrest for the second-row centre seat, and two additional airbags for a total of six.

For comparison, the Ativa packs a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol with 98 PS and 140 Nm of torque, while the X50 features a 150 PS/226 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder, or 177 PS/255 Nm in top Flagship trim. The Ativa starts from RM61,500 in base X trim, while the X50 was priced from RM79,200 at launch in base Standard trim.

The GAC GS3 is sold with a five-year, 150,000 km warranty including five complimentary-labour services which are applicable within the first three years or 100,000 km. Five exterior colours are offered; the Standard variant gets a choice of three from Lunar Grey, Ivory White or Starlight Silver, while the Premium variant can be finished in two-tone paint schemes of Rosefinch Red or Ivory White, each with black roofs.

2022 GAC Motor GS3 Premium

2022 GAC Motor GS3 Standard

GALLERY: 2022 GAC Motor GS3 official photos