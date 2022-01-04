In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 4 January 2022 11:22 am / 5 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) is set to launch the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid in Malaysia on January 14, the date being announced via a teaser post on the Toyota Malaysia Facebook page.

As indicated when the order books were opened for it last October, estimated pricing for the hybrid variant is RM137,000, on-the-road without insurance and inclusive of a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. This will put the hybrid – which is expected to arrive as a locally assembled unit – at the top of the three model line-up when it debuts.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid that will be sold here will feature a 2ZR-FXE 1.8 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine, which offers 98 PS at 5.200 rpm and 142 Nm at 3,600 rpm. Working together with a 53 kW (72 PS) and 163 Nm electric motor, the system provides a total combined output of 122 PS, with power delivered to the front wheels via an e-CVT.

A 6.5 Ah nickel-metal hydride battery provides the necessary juice for the electric motor, and the unit – which is positioned under the rear seats to maintain the same boot space as the regular ICE versions – comes with an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. If that’s not enough, the warranty on the hybrid battery can be extended for another two years, for an additional RM2,950.

In terms of equipment, the Corolla Cross Hybrid will get a seven-inch multi-info display in the instrument cluster, which is larger than the 4.2-inch unit found on the 1.8G and 1.8V variants, as well as a 3D panoramic view monitor (PVM), a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, a Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) and the automaker’s Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance kit.

As for exterior colours, five choices are available for the hybrid. Four of these – Silver Metallic, Red Mica Metallic, Nebula Blue Metallic and Platinum White Pearl (RM800 option) – are shared with the petrol versions, with a fifth (Celestite Grey Metallic) unique to the variant.