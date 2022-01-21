In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 21 January 2022 11:06 am / 0 comments

The Toyota GR Corolla drip feed of information continues, after a string of teasers including an initial spot-the-clues image, a second, slightly closer view and a view into its driver’s footwell just before the turn of the new year.

Now, a report has emerged that the GR Corolla could receive an optional automatic gearbox, according to Best Car Web. No word on what the actual hardware for the two-pedal transmission will be, though the other GR hatchback already in production, the GR Yaris can also be specified with an automatic transmission, namely as the Japan-only RS variant.

This however, is paired with a different engine, specifically the M15A-FKS 1,490 cc three-cylinder Dynamic Force engine with 120 PS and 145 Nm of torque.

The automatic gearbox itself is a Direct-Shift CVT, and though there is no confirmation of the exact engine-gearbox pairing for now, the JDM GR Yaris RS could set the precedent of using a different powertrain for the two-pedal version.

The GR Yaris gets a JDM-only RS variant, which uses a naturally aspirated M15A-FKS engine and CVT in the same chassis – could the auto GR Corolla go the same route?

Here, the CVT option sends drive to just the front wheels, as opposed to the GR Yaris’ starring turbo G16E-GTS engine that is paired to a GR-Four AWD system. That GR Yaris RS does however retain the full GR chassis, which is the three-door bodyshell with a lower roof line and double wishbone rear suspension, and this too could mean that the automatic GR Corolla retains the full-spec chassis, whichever powertrain it gets.

As for the GR Corolla, Best Car Web reports that its engine could be slightly uprated to 300 PS, up from the GR Yaris’ 272 PS, though peak torque will reportedly remain at 370 Nm. Certain markets, such as Malaysia, get a slightly lower state of tune for outputs of 261 PS and 360 Nm. The Corolla will reportedly also get the electronically controlled multi-plate clutch for front-to-rear torque distribution.

The GR Corolla’s bodyshell is less of a departure from the regular Corolla’s, compared to the transition from base TNGA Yaris – which uses torsion beam rear suspension in FWD versions – to GR Yaris. For now, there isn’t a confirmed date for the debut of the GR Corolla, though its rather production-ready looking body from the last teaser suggests the C-segment hot hatch could premiere this year.